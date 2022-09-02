UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Open Court

September 02, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh held a khuli kutchehry (open court) at his office on the second consecutive day, here on Friday.

He listened to problems of citizens and ordered for redressing some of them.

He said that grievances of common people were being listened to daily from 10a.m. to 2p.m. on the first two days of every month and their issues were being redressed.

Talking to applicants, the deputy commissioner said that redressing the issues of people was among top priorities of the district administration.

He also directed the officers of various departments to avoid delaying tactics and redress issues of people.

