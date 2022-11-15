DC holds open court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali conducted an open court and listened to public complaints against various departments on Tuesday.

The DC assured the applicants of an early solution of their problems and directed the officers concerned to take steps in this regard.

About 142 complaints were received during the last month out of which 105 were resolved and 37 were pending.

Meanwhile, the district administration organised a walk to raise awareness among the masses about diabetes in connection with the International Diabetes Day.

Health professionals, assistant commissioners and officials from district administration and healthdepartment participated in the walk.