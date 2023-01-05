UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM

DC holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi conducted an open court and listened to citizens problems against various departments here at Daska rest house.

While addressing,he said that all available resources were being used to redress public problems at their doorstep.

The DC highlighted that work would be started soon on the mega project of municipal services at a cost of 2 billion rupees under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) project in Daska city.

He said that the proposed sewerage, water supply, street lights and road maintenance projects under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) will be completed within the stipulated timeline.

Deputy Commissioner issued orders on the spot to redress the complaints and said that transparency was being ensured in the development works.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Bau Rizwan, Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Sanghera, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Committee Daska Abdul Haye, CO District Council Ulfat Shehzad, XEN Public Health Engineering Department Rana Abrar Ahmed, DEO Secondary education Altaf Shaikh, Deputy Director Colleges Rana Ishtiaq, Deputy Director Local Govt. Umer Amjad, XEN Highway Kamran Mubarik and local officials of relevant departments were present on this occasion.

