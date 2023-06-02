UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Open Court

Published June 02, 2023

DC holds open court

Sheikhupura, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration held an open court here in the district council hall here on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sarmad Taimoor listened to the problems of the people and directed departments concerned to resolve their complaints on priority.

He said that locals were being listened to on first two days of every month in all the five tehsils of the district under open door policy and their grievances were being redressed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mazhar Ali Sarwar,Chief Officer District Council Ahsan Inayat Sindhu, Assistant Commissioner Sheikhupura Laraib Aslam and Admin Officer Azhar Gillani were also present.

