DC holds open court

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman supervised an open court at Jinnah library,

Khanewal, to address public grievances related to revenue matters.

He listened to complaints and issued directives for their resolution.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khalid Abbas Siyal, Assistant Commissioner

Sumbal Javed, and other revenue officers were also present.

"The aim of the court is to provide swift solutions to public issues," the

DC said.

She highlighted that all property-related services were being provided under one roof

to facilitate citizens.

A structured mechanism had been implemented to document applications and provide

immediate relief, the DC added.