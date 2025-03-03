DC Holds Open Court
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) In a bid to enhance public service delivery, the district administration has implemented an open-door policy to resolve citizens’ issues efficiently.
As part of this initiative, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari organized a revenue public service open court at Raza Hall, where he personally listened to public grievances and issued immediate directives for their resolution. Citizens from various parts of Multan participated in the session, highlighting their concerns related to revenue matters, land records, property transfers, and other administrative issues.
During the open court, the deputy commissioner reviewed over 100 applications, ensuring swift relief for the applicants. Addressing the gathering, he said that the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision of resolving public grievances through open courts, stating that such sessions will be held regularly at the beginning of each month. He mentioned that providing immediate relief to citizens through open courts is a top priority. Field officers have been directed to conduct regular court work and address complaints efficiently, he said.
