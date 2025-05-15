DC Holds Open Court
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk continued his initiative of holding daily public hours at the DC Office from 10am to 11:30pm to promote good governance and provide public relief.
A large number of citizens attended the session and presented issues related to revenue matters, land transfers, registration, and complaints against various government departments.
The deputy commissioner attentively listened to the grievances, resolved several issues on the spot, and directed the concerned departments to take immediate action on others.
DC Virk said that the district administration is committed to public service, transparency, and accountability. He added that government offices remain open to all citizens without hesitation, and modern reforms are being introduced to streamline processes and eliminate corruption in the revenue system.
He further instructed all officers to take public complaints seriously during the designated hours and ensure timely resolution to restore public trust and enhance service delivery at the district level.
