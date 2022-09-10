DC holds open court for general public

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Saturday arranged an open court in his office and heard public complaints against various departments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Saturday arranged an open court in his office and heard public complaints against various departments.

He issued on-the-spot orders for redressal of complaints and directed the departments to improve their quality of service for providing maximum relief to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that he would hold open court daily in his office added that the government was concentrating to improve performance of the departments so that maximum relief could be doled out the masses.