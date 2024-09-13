DC Holds Open Court In Chak 13-BC
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa held an open court at Jamia Masjid of Chak 13-BC. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmed Sher Gondal, officials from relevant departments, and applicants were also present at the occasion.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa issued orders for resolving the complaints received during the open court. He instructed the Revenue Department officials to address people's revenue-related issues under an open-door policy. The Deputy Commissioner listened to the issues of the applicants who attended the open court and issued immediate orders for their resolution. He cautioned that strict action would be taken against any negligence in resolving public issues. People of the area attended the open court in large numbers.
