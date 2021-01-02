DC holds open court in lahore

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudassar Riaz Malik on Saturday held an open court at the DCs office to resolve problems of people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudassar Riaz Malik on Saturday held an open court at the DCs office to resolve problems of people.

A large number of people participated where officials of the revenue department besides officials of the district administration were also present, said a spokesman for the district administrationon Saturday.

The deputy commissioner listened to people's complaints and issued instructions for their solution.