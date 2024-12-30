DC Holds Open Court In Mosque
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari held an open court at Jamia Masjid in Raja Ram village of tehsil Shujabad on Monday where he listened to complaints of people and provided immediate relief to over 100 complainants.
The open court was a continuation of Punjab government’s open door policy that is meant to ensure high ranking authorities are always available and accessible to the people to help them get their problems resolved, says an official release.
Additional deputy commissioner revenue Muhammad Abu Bakar, and assistant commissioner Shujabad were also present. The DC said that senior officers were reaching out to the people in far-flung rural areas by holding open courts there to resolve problems of people on their doorstep. He promised to continue to hold open courts in rural areas to provide relief to people.
Recent Stories
Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains
Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking measures to strengthen economy, address public issues: Qaisar2 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court in mosque2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah felicitates newly elected body of Sukkur Press Club12 minutes ago
-
Govt must address PPP's concerns: Ali Haider12 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's demography cannot be changed: Lord Qurban12 minutes ago
-
2,500 profiteers fined in four weeks in Sialkot: DC12 minutes ago
-
Minister directs education deptt to hold donor conference12 minutes ago
-
DPO attends wedding of martyred cop’s daughter13 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress of mega projects in Rawalpindi42 minutes ago
-
Ayaz felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC42 minutes ago
-
LDA holds computerized ballot for residential plots52 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 102 properties, several demolished52 minutes ago