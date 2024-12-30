DC holds open court in mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari held an open court at Jamia Masjid in Raja Ram village of tehsil Shujabad on Monday where he listened to complaints of people and provided immediate relief to over 100 complainants.

The open court was a continuation of Punjab government’s open door policy that is meant to ensure high ranking authorities are always available and accessible to the people to help them get their problems resolved, says an official release.

Additional deputy commissioner revenue Muhammad Abu Bakar, and assistant commissioner Shujabad were also present. The DC said that senior officers were reaching out to the people in far-flung rural areas by holding open courts there to resolve problems of people on their doorstep. He promised to continue to hold open courts in rural areas to provide relief to people.