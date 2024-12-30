Open Menu

DC Holds Open Court In Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 06:10 PM

DC holds open court in mosque

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari held an open court at Jamia Masjid in Raja Ram village of tehsil Shujabad on Monday where he listened to complaints of people and provided immediate relief to over 100 complainants.

The open court was a continuation of Punjab government’s open door policy that is meant to ensure high ranking authorities are always available and accessible to the people to help them get their problems resolved, says an official release.

Additional deputy commissioner revenue Muhammad Abu Bakar, and assistant commissioner Shujabad were also present. The DC said that senior officers were reaching out to the people in far-flung rural areas by holding open courts there to resolve problems of people on their doorstep. He promised to continue to hold open courts in rural areas to provide relief to people.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Shujabad Muhammad Ali Mosque Court

Recent Stories

Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy ra ..

Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains

12 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Depu ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular firewo ..

UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations

57 minutes ago
 2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted e ..

Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..

2 hours ago
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into U ..

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years

3 hours ago
 UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

3 hours ago
 DEWA's Research and Development develops smart app ..

DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management

3 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre announces services sch ..

Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday

3 hours ago
 Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

4 hours ago
 Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan