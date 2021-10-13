UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Open Court In Qazi Ahmed

Wed 13th October 2021

DC holds open court in Qazi Ahmed

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Wednesday held an open kachehry at office of Assistant Qazi Ahmed and listened to the grievances of the general public against the revenue department.

The public heavily registered their complaints against revenue staff and alleged that the staff demands heavy bribes for genuine issues and transfer of lands.

The DC on the spot ordered suspension of two staffers Muhammad Khan Jaskani and Ali Madad Rind and ordered them to report at Deputy Commissioner office.

The deputy commissioner also instructed Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Muhammad Zeeshan and Kamran Baloch including all their staff to resolve the issues of general public without any greed or otherwise the officials concerned would face legal action.

The deputy commissioner said that open kacheries were being held at the office of Assistant Commissioners of each tehsil to collect the details of issues regarding revenue department and their solution.

He said the objective of his visit here was to learn the grievances of the public and their settlement. On the occasion, he appealed the public to file complaint at the Complaint Cell set up at the DC office in case any officer of staff demands bribes so that legal action could be initiated.

He said that soon after taking over his charge as Deputy Commissioner, he visited small and big towns of the district to check the issues of the general public and to take steps for their immediate settlement. On the occasion, the DC issued on the spot order to immediately resolve the complaints; however, he ensured to resolve some of the complaints later. Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Muhammad Zeeshan and Mukhtarkar Qazi Ahmed Kamran Baloch were present on the occasion.

