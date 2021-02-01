UrduPoint.com
DC Holds Open Court In Sargodha

Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:50 PM

DC holds open court in Sargodha

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Monday held an open court in her office to resolve the problems of people

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Monday held an open court in her office to resolve the problems of people.

A large number of people, officials of the revenue department and officials of the district administration were also present on the occasion.

The DC gave sympathetic hearing to the complaints of people and issued on the spot orders for the resolution.

She said that all possible steps were being taken to resolve the problems of people.

More Stories From Pakistan

