DC Holds Open-court In Sialkot
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:03 PM
SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chatta directed departments to utilise all possible resources to solve problems of people.
He said this while addressing the participants of an open-court held in Daska on Friday.
The DC listened to public problems and issued orders.
A large number of people, including women, submitted applications to the deputy commissioner regarding their problems.