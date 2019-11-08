UrduPoint.com
DC Holds Open-court In Sialkot

Fri 08th November 2019

DC holds open-court in Sialkot

Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chatta directed departments to utilise all possible resources to solve problems of people

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chatta directed departments to utilise all possible resources to solve problems of people.

He said this while addressing the participants of an open-court held in Daska on Friday.

The DC listened to public problems and issued orders.

A large number of people, including women, submitted applications to the deputy commissioner regarding their problems.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

