DC holds open court in Taxila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Anwarul Haq on Monday held an open court in Tehsil Taxila for instant resolving of the public issues.

On this occasion, the DC listened to the problems being faced by the people and issued directions to the officials concerned for its mitigation.

Talking on the occasion, the DC said that all out efforts would be made to resolve the problems of the masses.

He said that all the government officials have been directed to solve the problems of the masses at their doorstep with full dedication and make public service as their motto.

Later, the DC made a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, checked the record of the patients and inquired from the patients about the facilities being provided at the Hospital during his visit to Indoor, General Surgery, OPD and Gynae wards.

The DC also visited Government Boys High school Taxila and checked social distancing and other precautionary measures in wake of COVID-19.

He expressed satisfaction over the SOPs being observed during academic sessions.