DC holds open court in Tharpatkar

THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :On the special directions of Chief Secretary Sindh, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tharparkar, Shahzad Tahir held an open court at Civil hospital Mithi and listened the grievances of the patients.

According to details, patients attendants informed the DC that no major facility was available in the hospital as there was no test facility in the laboratory while people were compelled to purchase medicines out of the hospital.

Hospital's generator was also out of the order while ambulance facility was also not available in the emergency situation in the hospital, they added.

On this occasion, DC expressed annoyance on lack of facilities in the hospital and assured the people that people's grievances would be solved on priority.

