UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Holds Open Court In Tharpatkar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:47 PM

DC holds open court in Tharpatkar

On the special directions of Chief Secretary Sindh, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tharparkar, Shahzad Tahir held an open court at Civil hospital Mithi and listened the grievances of the patients

THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :On the special directions of Chief Secretary Sindh, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tharparkar, Shahzad Tahir held an open court at Civil hospital Mithi and listened the grievances of the patients.

According to details, patients attendants informed the DC that no major facility was available in the hospital as there was no test facility in the laboratory while people were compelled to purchase medicines out of the hospital.

Hospital's generator was also out of the order while ambulance facility was also not available in the emergency situation in the hospital, they added.

On this occasion, DC expressed annoyance on lack of facilities in the hospital and assured the people that people's grievances would be solved on priority.

\378

Related Topics

Sindh Tharparkar Court

Recent Stories

London, Washington Consider Boosting Military Pres ..

7 minutes ago

China's Huawei unveils 1st 5G smartphone in Kuwait ..

7 minutes ago

Chinese shares open mixed Friday

37 seconds ago

Delegation of Dates exporters to visit Turkey for ..

39 seconds ago

Mani trolls Momina Mustehsan over LSA performance

23 minutes ago

Traders pledge to observe shutter down strike toda ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.