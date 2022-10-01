UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Open Court, Listens To People's Complaints

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 05:40 PM

DC holds open court, listens to people's complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali held an open court (khuli kutchehri) in his office and listened to the public complaints against various departments, here on Saturday.

He issued necessary instructions on-the-spot for redressing the complaints. He also directed the departments to improve their quality of service for providing maximum relief to people. The DC assured the applicants of an early resolution of their issues.

The DC is holding open court on daily basis from 10am to 11am and people could attended it in his office.

Meanwhile, the district administration, during a crackdown on illegal occupancy, retrieved 2.5 kanals of state land worth Rs 27.4 million from grabbers and squatters.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Imran Safdar, with heavy machinery launched the operation in Harbanspura area and demolished eight structures to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

Around nine separate operations were conducted at Sadar Colony, Al Mustafa Garden, Mehtab Garden and Dera Hakima of Harbanspura.

