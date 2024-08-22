Open Menu

DC Holds Open Court, Orders Swift Actions

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 07:50 PM

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pakpattan, Sadia Mehr, on Thursday held an open court at the Municipal Committee Complex in Arifwala, listened to public grievances, and issued directives to resolve them.

She said that Punjab’s government has launched a new initiative to address public concerns directly and efficiently, with officials holding open courts to listen to complaints and provide swift solutions.

During a recent session, Chief Digital Monitoring Officer Dr. M. Abdullah Tabsum, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Malik Ahmed Faraz Awan, and Assistant Commissioner Arifwala Mir Ruman Khalil were present along with officials from the Departments of Health, education, District Council, Local Government, sports, and other institutions.

A significant number of district officers, media representatives, and local citizens also attended.

Deputy Commissioner Sadia Mehr, who led the session, listened to the public’s concerns and gave directives to relevant officers for immediate action.

In response to one case, the Deputy Commissioner ordered the arrest of an agency owner and the registration of a case against them.

She also instructed Assistant Commissioner Arifwala to address other complaints, such as issues related to city cleanliness, without delay.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that all officers must prioritize public service and fulfill their duties with integrity to truly assist the people.

She committed to personally overseeing administrative tasks, including the removal of illegal encroachments, maintaining cleanliness, and ensuring that every application filed by the public is resolved before being closed.

Furthermore, she stressed the importance of informing citizens once their issues have been addressed.

