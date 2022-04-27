UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Open Court To Address Masses Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 01:50 PM

DC holds open court to address masses problems

Following directives of provincial government, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Dir, Aun Haider Gondal Wednesday held an online open court to resolve issues of people residing in far-flung areas

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) ::Following directives of provincial government, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Dir, Aun Haider Gondal Wednesday held an online open court to resolve issues of people residing in far-flung areas.

The aim of open court was to timely address issues and problems of locals.

Deputy Commissioner listened to the problems and people and directed authorities concerned to take steps for their resolution.

Meanwhile, teams of food department, district administration and agriculture department visited vegetable market of Taimargara and witnessed auction process. They issued price lists of vegetables and poultry.

They urged people to inform authorities about overcharging and quality of food items and added that provision of quality food to consumers in responsibility of government and no stone would be left unturned to achieve the objective.

Related Topics

Resolution Agriculture Price Dir Market Government Court

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa museums to remain closed on first day Ei ..

Lok Virsa museums to remain closed on first day Eid-ul-Fitr

3 minutes ago
 European Commission Head Slams Gazprom Decision to ..

European Commission Head Slams Gazprom Decision to Halt Gas Supplies as Blackmai ..

3 minutes ago
 I.Coast's Ouattara keeps tight grip on reins after ..

I.Coast's Ouattara keeps tight grip on reins after reshuffle

3 minutes ago
 SpaceX launches its latest crew to ISS for NASA

SpaceX launches its latest crew to ISS for NASA

3 minutes ago
 Govt likely to bring back Asim Ahmed as FBR chair ..

Govt likely to bring back Asim Ahmed as FBR chairman today

50 minutes ago
 Rights Watchdog Condemns Execution of Malaysian Na ..

Rights Watchdog Condemns Execution of Malaysian National in Singapore Over Drugs ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.