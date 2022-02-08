UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Open Court To Address Public Grievances

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 07:07 PM

DC holds open court to address public grievances

Deputy Commissioner Tank Arshad Qayyum Burki on Tuesday held an open court (Khuli Katcheri) at village Balochi to address public grievances

TANK, Feb (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank Arshad Qayyum Burki on Tuesday held an open court (Khuli Katcheri) at village Balochi to address public grievances.

DC heard the problems of residents regarding public departments and issued order on spot to different departments officers for redressel.

On this occasion, the local residents raised various issues regarding drinking water shortage, electricity, gas, education and health.

The people of the area also raised questions regarding other public issues including dilapidated condition of roads and streets.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that the main purpose of holding open courts is to provide basic facilities to the citizens at their doorsteps.

He said that district administration is using all its available resources resolve public importance problems.

He said that he was well aware of problems being faced by people, adding practical steps will be taken for the solution of these problems.

He said that more open courts would be organized at various circles in Tank for resolving people problems.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Mateen Kasoria, Assistant Commissioner Tank Adnan Khattak, DHO Dr. Ihsanullah Bettani, MS Dr. Abbas Sherani, DSP Headquarters Inam Gandapur, AAC Shaukat Iqbal, AAC Yousuf Jatoi, AD Local Government Mujahid Khattak, DO Education Umar Khan Kundi, XEN C&W Inayatullah, Xen Public Health Tariq, local government representatives were also present.

