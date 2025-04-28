Open Menu

DC Holds Open Court To Address Public Grievances

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM

DC holds open court to address public grievances

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk has started daily "public hours" at the DC Office from 10am to 11:30am to promote good governance and provide immediate relief to citizens.

During a session on Monday, a large number of citizens presented issues related to revenue, land transfer, property records, registration, and complaints against government departments.

The deputy commissioner attentively listened to the grievances, resolved several issues on the spot, and directed relevant departments for prompt action on others.

DC Virk said that the district administration is committed to public service and that government offices are fully accessible to citizens seeking redressal of their grievances.

He added that modern reforms are being introduced to ensure transparency, ease, and the elimination of corruption in the revenue system. He instructed all officers to take citizen complaints seriously during public hours and ensure their timely resolution in order to strengthen public trust and enhance government service delivery at the district level.

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National ..

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award

2 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain f ..

Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses

2 hours ago
 Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lah ..

Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today

3 hours ago
 Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours abou ..

Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..

3 hours ago
 Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

4 hours ago
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in B ..

TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..

4 hours ago
 PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatw ..

PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan