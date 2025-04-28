DC holds open court to address public grievances

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk has started daily "public hours" at the DC Office from 10am to 11:30am to promote good governance and provide immediate relief to citizens.

During a session on Monday, a large number of citizens presented issues related to revenue, land transfer, property records, registration, and complaints against government departments.

The deputy commissioner attentively listened to the grievances, resolved several issues on the spot, and directed relevant departments for prompt action on others.

DC Virk said that the district administration is committed to public service and that government offices are fully accessible to citizens seeking redressal of their grievances.

He added that modern reforms are being introduced to ensure transparency, ease, and the elimination of corruption in the revenue system. He instructed all officers to take citizen complaints seriously during public hours and ensure their timely resolution in order to strengthen public trust and enhance government service delivery at the district level.