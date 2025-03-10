Open Menu

DC Holds Open Court To Address Revenue Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 07:46 PM

DC holds open court to address revenue issues

Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk conducted an open court on revenue matters to address public grievances and reinforce good governance initiatives

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk conducted an open court on revenue matters to address public grievances and reinforce good governance initiatives.

During the session, citizens presented their concerns, and the Deputy Commissioner issued immediate directives for their resolution. The deputy commissioner emphasized that negligence in addressing public issues would not be tolerated and instructed officers to ensure the timely resolution of complaints. He said that measures were being implemented to enhance transparency in revenue matters, including land transfers, registrations, and other related issues, to facilitate citizens.

Additionally, during public hours, the Deputy Commissioner personally met with various individuals to hear their concerns. The district administration has mobilized all relevant departments to ensure the prompt redress of complaints. Highlighting the government's commitment to speedy justice, he assured that pending revenue cases would be resolved at the earliest. Officers have been directed to expedite the adjudication process to provide timely relief to the people.

