DC holds open court to address revenue issues

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk met citizens at his office to hear their complaints as part of efforts to improve good governance and public service.

During the session, several people raised issues related to revenue matters, including land transfers, registration, and property documents.

The DC issued immediate instructions to resolve many complaints on the spot and directed officials to ensure timely action.

He said that providing relief to the public is a top priority, and no negligence will be tolerated. He also assured that government offices are open for everyone and citizens can directly share their concerns.

All relevant departments have been activated to ensure that public complaints are addressed quickly and efficiently.