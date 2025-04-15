Open Menu

DC Holds Open Court To Address Revenue Issues

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM

DC holds open court to address revenue issues

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk held an open court at his office to hear public complaints, particularly related to revenue matters, under the Punjab government’s good governance initiative.

A large number of citizens appeared before the DC and presented their grievances. The DC issued instructions for the immediate resolution of several issues and directed officials concerned to ensure timely redress of public complaints. He said that public service is the top priority of the district administration, and all government offices remain open and accessible to the public.

He stressed that negligence in addressing citizen concerns would not be tolerated. "Transparency is being ensured in all revenue-related matters, including land transfers, issuance of property documents, and registration processes, to facilitate the public.The district administration has mobilized all relevant departments to respond promptly and effectively to complaints received during the open court," he added.

