DC Holds Open Court To Listen Complaints

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

DC holds open court to listen complaints

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah on Tuesday said that district administration was utilizing all its resources to solve masses' problems

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah on Tuesday said that district administration was utilizing all its resources to solve masses' problems.

The district administration, in collaboration with all concerned agencies, was working on an emergency basis for traffic flow, sanitation and sewerage system in the city, he said this during an open court held at Radio Pakistan Abbottabad station.

People apprised the Deputy Commissioner about their problems and grievances through live calls and he on the spot issued orders to resolve their problems.

At the end of the forum, the DC lauded the role of Radio Pakistan and termed it as an important pillar of the media.

He thanked the Radio Pakistan team Abbottabad for the excellent services in the online court and hoped that better steps would be taken in the futurein collaboration with the district administration and Radio Pakistan to solvethe problems of the people.

