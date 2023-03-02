UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Open Court To Listen To People's Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 09:16 PM

DC holds open court to listen to people's problems

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa listened to the revenue-related problems of the public in the revenue public service court organized in his office and issued orders to solve them

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa listened to the revenue-related problems of the public in the revenue public service court organized in his office and issued orders to solve them.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Sub-Registrar Bahawalpur City Naveed Haider, Revenue Officers, and revenue staff were present.

Revenue Public Service Court received applications related to revenue issues. Deputy Commissioner said that the Revenue Public Service is organized on the first two working days of every month and relief is being provided to the people by solving their revenue-related problems.

He said orders are issued on the spot to resolve issues related to registry, individual ownership, the accuracy of records, transfer records, and other revenue-related issues. Revenue public service is also organized in all other tehsils across the district.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur All Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Al ..

RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement

12 minutes ago
 China urges commercial creditors, multilateral fin ..

China urges commercial creditors, multilateral financial institutions to help Pa ..

18 minutes ago
 Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begin ..

Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begins in Abu Dhabi

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to increase local, foreign investme ..

Pakistan needs to increase local, foreign investment:oard of Investment (BoI) Ad ..

40 minutes ago
 EU Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power in Nigeria ..

EU Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power in Nigeria After Electoral Results Annou ..

34 minutes ago
 China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade ..

China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade Restrictions - Commerce Minis ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.