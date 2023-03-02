(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa listened to the revenue-related problems of the public in the revenue public service court organized in his office and issued orders to solve them.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Sub-Registrar Bahawalpur City Naveed Haider, Revenue Officers, and revenue staff were present.

Revenue Public Service Court received applications related to revenue issues. Deputy Commissioner said that the Revenue Public Service is organized on the first two working days of every month and relief is being provided to the people by solving their revenue-related problems.

He said orders are issued on the spot to resolve issues related to registry, individual ownership, the accuracy of records, transfer records, and other revenue-related issues. Revenue public service is also organized in all other tehsils across the district.