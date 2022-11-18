DC holds open court to redress public grievances

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali held an open court and listened to public complaints against various departments here on Friday.

He issued directives to resolve complaints and directed the departments to improve their quality of service for providing the maximum relief to people.

Meanwhile, the district administration, during a crackdown, retrieved 70-kanal of state land worth billions from grabbers.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Hamid Rasheed,with heavy machinery launched the operation in Sundar, Khoodpur area and demolished eightstructures to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.