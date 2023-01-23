UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Open Court To Redress Public Grievances

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali held an open court (khuli kutchehri) in his office and heard the public complaints against various departments, here on Monday.

He listened to people's problems and issued necessary instructions

On-the-spot directives were also issued for redressing complaints and directed the departments concerned to improve the quality of service for providing maximum relief to people. The DC assured the applicants of an early resolution of their issues and directed the officers concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.

The DC is holding an open court on daily basis from 10am to 11am, and people could present their complaints in his office. He assured the general public that their complaints would be resolved on emergency basis in the open court.

