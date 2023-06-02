UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Open Court To Redress Public Grievances

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 08:45 PM

DC holds open court to redress public grievances

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Friday held an open court at his office and listened to the people's problems and directed departments concerned to resolve their complaints on priority

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Friday held an open court at his office and listened to the people's problems and directed departments concerned to resolve their complaints on priority.

He issued directives to resolve complaints and directed the departments to improve their quality of service for providing the maximum relief to people.

Related Topics

Khairpur Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Brazilian counterpart on ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Brazilian counterpart on sidelines of ‘Friends of BRI ..

30 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Russian Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Russian Foreign Minister on sidelines &#039;Friends of ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on eva ..

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on evacuation plane

60 minutes ago
 National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tac ..

National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tackling climate change, hosting ..

60 minutes ago
 NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in U ..

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity ..

1 hour ago
 Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly w ..

Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly with normal pace

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.