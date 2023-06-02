DC holds open court to redress public grievances

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Friday held an open court at his office and listened to the people's problems and directed departments concerned to resolve their complaints on priority

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Friday held an open court at his office and listened to the people's problems and directed departments concerned to resolve their complaints on priority.

He issued directives to resolve complaints and directed the departments to improve their quality of service for providing the maximum relief to people.