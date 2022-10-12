DC holds open court to resolve masses' problems

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fazal Akbar on Wednesday held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) at Ghazni Khel Tehsil and listened to the problems of people pertaining to various departments.

Flanked by the additional deputy commissioner, the DC directed the department concerned to further improve their services to provide maximum relief to people.

A large number of people participated in the court where officials of the revenue department besides other high officials of the district administration were in attendance.

The participants raised several issues relating to revenue departments, education, Wapda, TMA, Construction and Works department etc.

DC said that the district administration had initiated the holding of open court to resolve problems of people at their doorstep and added that no negligence on part of any official would be tolerated in resolving problems of the people.

The DC directed the officials concerned to take immediate measures on resolution of problems which were highlighted during the forum while some written applications were forwarded for further necessary action.

During the forum, several complaints were addressed on the spot and the DC assured that solid measures would be taken for ensuring implementation of the directives and decisions taken in the forum.