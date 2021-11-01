UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Open Court To Resolve People's Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:40 PM

DC holds open court to resolve people's problems

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia held an open court at Land Record Centre Bahawalpur Saddar here on Monday where he listened to the revenue related issues of visiting complainants.

He issued instructions to the concerned departments for the early solution of people's problems. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Zahid Hussain, Revenue Officers and staff were present on the occasion.

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, Revenue Public Service Courts are being held in every tehsil on the first two working days of every month and steps are being taken to resolve the revenue related issues of the people.

On this occasion, counters for registry, correction of record, inspection record, registration transfers and other revenue counters were set up in Revenue Public Service Court to solve the issues of complainants.

The implementation of Coronavirus SOPs was ensured in the Revenue Public Service Court.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Bahawalpur Saddar Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoverie ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

37 minutes ago
 Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt ..

Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt on public issues: Spokesperson ..

23 minutes ago
 105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

23 minutes ago
 Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood ris ..

Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood risk: study

23 minutes ago
 LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

47 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Ukraine's Transition Period Law Prohib ..

Lavrov Says Ukraine's Transition Period Law Prohibits Minsk Agreements Implement ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.