(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia held an open court at Land Record Centre Bahawalpur Saddar here on Monday where he listened to the revenue related issues of visiting complainants.

He issued instructions to the concerned departments for the early solution of people's problems. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Zahid Hussain, Revenue Officers and staff were present on the occasion.

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, Revenue Public Service Courts are being held in every tehsil on the first two working days of every month and steps are being taken to resolve the revenue related issues of the people.

On this occasion, counters for registry, correction of record, inspection record, registration transfers and other revenue counters were set up in Revenue Public Service Court to solve the issues of complainants.

The implementation of Coronavirus SOPs was ensured in the Revenue Public Service Court.