DC Holds Open Court To Resolve People's Revenue Related Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 07:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The monthly Revenue Public Service Court was organized in the Deputy Commissioner's Office in which Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa listened to people's problems and issued orders to resolve them.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, revenue officers, and revenue staff were present on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that organizing the Revenue Public Service Court to solve revenue-related problems is a great initiative of the government. He said that the public court is conducted on the first two working days of every month.

He said that orders are issued on the spot to resolve issues related to the death certificate, registry, correction of records, and other issues related to revenue. Revenue Public Service Court was organized in all tehsils of the district where Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils listened to people's revenue-related problems.

