DC Holds Open Court To Resolve Public Issues

Fri 17th December 2021

DC holds open court to resolve public issues

KACHHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asghar Shahbaz Baloch on Friday held an open court (Khuli Kutcheri) in Tehsil Bhag.

DPO Mir Noor Ahmad Rind, DHO Mir Dr. Liaqat Ali Rind, XEN PHE Mir Shakrullah Rind, DSMP PHI Imran Khajak, SDO PHE Bhag Ahsan Bashir, CCG Zonal Incharge Nazir Ahmad Jamali, Chief Officer Bhag Karim Bakhsh Bhatti, Tehsildar Bhag Syedullah Wariashah, DDO Bhag Haq Nawaz Jattak, SDO WAPDA Syed Niaz Hussain Shah, MSDHQ Bhag Bashir Ahmed Baloch, S.Superintendent DC Office Abdul Haq Mastoi and other representatives of tribal political and social society were present on the occasion.

The people informed the DC about their problems including lack of water, absence of doctors, shortage of medicines in DHQ and others being faced by them in the areas.

Addressing the open court, DC Asghar Shahbaz Baloch said the purpose of holding Kutcheri was to resolve the problems of the people and to make every effort for utilization of all available resources to improve the basic public necessities.

He also listened carefully to the problems being faced by the people and issues related to various departments, especially regarding clean drinking water where he also directed the officials concerned to take measures to ensure provision of clean water to Bhag Nari and other areas.

He directed the authorities concerned to address legal issues of citizens for which they registered complaints in the open court.

