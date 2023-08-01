DC holds open court to resolve public issues related to revenue

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday held an open court here to solve the problems of people related to revenue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday held an open court here to solve the problems of people related to revenue.

The DC during monthly revenue public service court listened to the people's revenue-related problems and issued orders on the spot to solve them.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mohammad Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Mujahid Abbas, revenue officers, and revenue staff were present on the occasion.

DC Jappa said that the purpose of this initiative of the Punjab government was to solve the revenue-related problems of the people in a swift way.

In revenue public service court, orders were issued on the spot to solve issues related to the accuracy record, death certificates, registry, domicile, and other revenue-related problems.