DC holds open Court under open door policy

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Gujranwala Naveed Ahmed on Friday held Khuli Kachehri (Open Court) and listened the complaints of the people in his office.

He directed the concerned authorities on the spot to resolve the issues on priority basis.

The Khuli Kachehris are being organized daily basis to resolve public issues on urgent basis.

The deputy commissioner said the people’s problems were being addressed under open door policy.

APP/mud/378