DC holds open court, visits cotton fields

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, during his visit to Yazman on Wednesday, held an open court at Tehsil Municipal Committee where he listened to people's problems. He issued directions to the concerned officers to solve the problems. Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas and other officers were present at the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner visited Chak 57-DB where he monitored the spraying of pesticides on cotton crops. He said that the government had provided special facilities to cotton farmers in order to improve the cotton production. He said that an attack of white flies was observed due to an increase in temperature and the Punjab government was taking steps to tackle that situation.

Deputy Commissioner also visited Chak 103-DB where he inspected the cleanliness campaign "Ab Gaon Chamkenge". He asked the concerned officers to play a role in making this campaign successful.