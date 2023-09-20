Open Menu

DC Holds Open Court, Visits Cotton Fields

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 06:21 PM

DC holds open court, visits cotton fields

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, during his visit to Yazman on Wednesday, held an open court at Tehsil Municipal Committee where he listened to people's problems

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, during his visit to Yazman on Wednesday, held an open court at Tehsil Municipal Committee where he listened to people's problems. He issued directions to the concerned officers to solve the problems. Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas and other officers were present at the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner visited Chak 57-DB where he monitored the spraying of pesticides on cotton crops. He said that the government had provided special facilities to cotton farmers in order to improve the cotton production. He said that an attack of white flies was observed due to an increase in temperature and the Punjab government was taking steps to tackle that situation.

Deputy Commissioner also visited Chak 103-DB where he inspected the cleanliness campaign "Ab Gaon Chamkenge". He asked the concerned officers to play a role in making this campaign successful.

Related Topics

Attack Government Of Punjab Visit Bahawalpur Yazman Cotton Government Court

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

7 minutes ago
 Net Zero Nuclear announces GE Hitachi Nuclear Ener ..

Net Zero Nuclear announces GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy as first corporate partner

7 minutes ago
 Continuity of local govts imperative for sustainab ..

Continuity of local govts imperative for sustainable development goal

1 minute ago
 RPO Dera stresses people-friendly policing

RPO Dera stresses people-friendly policing

1 minute ago
 60 FIRs registered 24 hours for violating dengue S ..

60 FIRs registered 24 hours for violating dengue SOPs

2 minutes ago
 Committee directed to resolve obstacles immediate ..

Committee directed to resolve obstacles immediately faced by labor force moving ..

23 minutes ago
Tanzania's economy set to grow by 5.1 pct in 2023: ..

Tanzania's economy set to grow by 5.1 pct in 2023: World Bank

27 minutes ago
 Revenue officials directed to facilitate citizens

Revenue officials directed to facilitate citizens

23 minutes ago
 Khoso hopeful for Pak athletes in Asian Games

Khoso hopeful for Pak athletes in Asian Games

23 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi directs Post Office to retu ..

President Dr Arif Alvi directs Post Office to return wrongly deducted Rs 1.35 m ..

23 minutes ago
 UAJK organizes session on Chevening Scholarship

UAJK organizes session on Chevening Scholarship

23 minutes ago
 One terrorist killed during IBO in Dera Ismail Kha ..

One terrorist killed during IBO in Dera Ismail Khan: ISPR

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan