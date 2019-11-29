UrduPoint.com
DC Holds Open Kachehri, Directs Resolve Problems Within 15 Days

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:32 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan during open kachehri has given 15 days to all departments to resolve the public issues on priority basis

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan during open kachehri has given 15 days to all departments to resolve the public issues on priority basis.

The Open Kachehri was held here Friday at BHU Darbar Miskini Tehsil Samarbagh which was attended by Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh Muhammad Mohsin Salahuddin, AAC Samarbagh Younas Khan, Bahadar Khan (MPA) all head of line department, TMO Samarbagh, elders of the area and general public.

The DC while directing the concerned officials to resolve the issues within 15 days highlighted by the general public. The public mostly highlighted the issues, wideness of Miskini Road, posting of MBBS doctor in BHU of Darbar, building for GPS Skhawono Miskini, repair of Kakas Bridge, water supply schemes for Miskini, High and Higher school for Girls in Miskini, functioning of hydro power plant in Maskini and construction of road from Miskini to Dhall.

More Stories From Pakistan

