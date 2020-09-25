DC holds Open Katcheri; directs resolve of problems

In compliance with the directives of the provincial government for addressing grievances of the general public, district administration here Friday held Open Katcheri in Government High School Islampur

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :In compliance with the directives of the provincial government for addressing grievances of the general public, district administration here Friday held Open Katcheri in Government High school Islampur.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam presided over the Katcheri accompanied by MPA Azizullah Graan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Riaz Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters and representatives of all district departments. The elders of the area of general masses also attended the Katcheri.

Speaking on the occasion the DC said that objectives of the Kachehri is to ensure accountability of the government employees before masses and bring them closer. He also directed public servants to maintain liaison with people in polite manners by making efforts to gain their confidence.

DC said that all the complaints would be sent to concerned departments through Pakistan Citizen Portal that is being directly monitored by the office of the prime minister.