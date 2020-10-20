DC holds Open Katcheri; directs resolve of problems

In compliance with the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz to address issues of the general public, district administration of Malakand circle Tuesday held Open Katcheri in far-flung area of Inzargai Aagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :In compliance with the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz to address issues of the general public, district administration of Malakand circle Tuesday held Open Katcheri in far-flung area of Inzargai Aagra.

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak supervised Katcheri along with Assistant Commissioner Batkhela, representatives of all district departments and elders of the area.

DC heard the complaints of people about clean drinking water, shortage of teachers in schools, establishment of Degree College and long duration load-shedding.

Speaking on the occasion DC said that objective of the Kachehri was to ensure accountability of government employees while directing concerned authorities to resolve grievances of public at the earliest.