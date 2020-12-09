DC holds open katchery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Swat here Wednesday held an open katchery to address problems of people regarding revenue record and property registration and transfer.

It was attended by assistant commissioners, tehsildars, revenue officials and area elites.

On the occasion, deputy commissioner directed to devise a strategy to save time of complainants and increase productivity of the system.

Discussing complaints, he directed officials to dispose of cases expeditiously and added the efforts would be made to resolve problems of people on priority basis.

Locals appreciated endeavors of district administration and suggested holding of such events in future aiming facilitation of people.