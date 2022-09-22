DC holds open katchery at Sherkot

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Kamran Ashraf on Thursday arranged an open Katchery at Sherkot aiming facilitation of people to register their complaints

KOHAT, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Kamran Ashraf on Thursday arranged an open Katchery at Sherkot aiming facilitation of people to register their complaints.

The open katchery was attended by concerned officials of line departments and large number of locals.

Chairing the open katchery, the deputy commissioner listened to the problems of people and issued on the spot directives to address them.

He said that government was working to resolve problems of people, adding that open katcheries would be held in future to provide people chances to apprise officials about their concerns.

Locals appreciated efforts of district administration for facilitation of people and suggested more open katcheries in future.