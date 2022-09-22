UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Open Katchery At Sherkot

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Kamran Ashraf on Thursday arranged an open Katchery at Sherkot aiming facilitation of people to register their complaints

The open katchery was attended by concerned officials of line departments and large number of locals.

Chairing the open katchery, the deputy commissioner listened to the problems of people and issued on the spot directives to address them.

He said that government was working to resolve problems of people, adding that open katcheries would be held in future to provide people chances to apprise officials about their concerns.

Locals appreciated efforts of district administration for facilitation of people and suggested more open katcheries in future.

