DC holds 'open katchery' in Khatwal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Tariq Salam Saturday held an 'open katchery' in Khatwal and listened to the complaints of area people

The 'open katchery' was also attended by concerned additional assistant commissioner and officials of health, agriculture, C&W, food, Public Health Engineering and Livestock Department.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that 'open katchery' was held to address problems of people and provide them a chance to convey their concerns to officials of concerned department.

He said that resolution of peoples' problem was priority of government and added thatmasses would be provided needed help and assistance.

Local appreciate holding of 'open katchery' and suggested to arrange these events in future for public facilitation.

