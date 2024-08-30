Open Menu

DC Holds Open Katchery To Address Health Related Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram Chitrali here on Friday arranged a Health Open Katchery at DHQ Hospital KDA under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program “Awami Agenda” which besides the Members of the Provincial Assembly Shafi Jan and Daud Afridi was also attended by the MS of DHQ Hospital, Doctors, Nursing Staff and General Public.

Explaining the aims and objectives of the Health Katchery, the Deputy Commissioner said that the main purpose of this Katchery was to get recommendations, suggestions and complaints from the hospital administration, other staff and general public to improve the condition of the hospital so that action can be taken in light of these suggestions and recommendations.

The participants openly pointed out the non-availability of necessary medical equipment in the hospital and said that DHQ Hospital Kohat is a Divisional Level Hospital which is in dire need of CT scan and MRI machines as well as an upgraded laboratory. Similarly, availability of medicines and the vacancy of pathologists for the emergency unit is also the urgent need.

Moreover, due to construction work in Liaquat Memorial Hospital, the rush at DHQ Hospital has also increased. Therefore, reconstruction work should be completed at the earliest on Liaquat Memorial Hospital.

On this occasion, the MS of the Hospital said that the high number of referrals of the hospital was due to non-availability of funds, while some administrative problems would be solved soon.

MPAs Shafi Jan and Daud Afridi on this occasion, assured best medical facilities to the people as it is the utmost priority of the provincial government. They said that emergency measures will be taken to supply necessary medical equipment to all the hospitals including the construction of Liaquat Memorial Hospital.

At the end, the DC Kohat thanked the doctors, public representatives and other participants who participated in the Health Katchery and said that he would do his best to implement the valuable suggestions and recommendations presented here.

