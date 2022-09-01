DC holds open kutchehri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali held an open court (khuli kutchehri) at his office on Thursday.

He listened to problems of people and issued necessary instructions. On-the-spot directives were also issued on the applications, received against the Revenue Department.

The DC assured the applicants of an early solution to their problems and directed the officers concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.

The DC is holding the open court on daily basis from 10 a.m to 11 a.m, and people could attended it at his office.