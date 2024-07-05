DC Holds 'Open Kutchery'
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Muhammed Asif Raza on Friday held “ Open Kurchery” on the directions of Chief Minister, Punjab to resolve people’s problems on priority.
On the occasion, a large number of people registered complains to resolve their issues.
The deputy commissioner directed the concerned departments to resolve complainants’ problems on urgent basis.
Talking to media persons, the DC said resolving common issues of peoples were his priority.
Complains were mainly registered regarding Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Municipals’ services.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Talha Saeed, Assistant Commissioner, Shams ur Rehman and heads of other departments were present on the occasion.
