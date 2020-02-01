DC holds open kutchery

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir held open kutchery at Municipal Committee Sambrial offices here on Friday.

He listened the public complaints and problems sympathetically and issued on the spot orders for early redressal of the same.

DPO Capt (Retd) Mustansar Feroz and other senior officials of Sialkot district administration also attended the open kutchery.