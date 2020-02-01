UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Holds Open Kutchery

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:10 AM

DC holds open kutchery

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir held open kutchery at Municipal Committee Sambrial offices here on Friday.

He listened the public complaints and problems sympathetically and issued on the spot orders for early redressal of the same.

DPO Capt (Retd) Mustansar Feroz and other senior officials of Sialkot district administration also attended the open kutchery.

Related Topics

Nasir Same Sialkot Sambrial

Recent Stories

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

14 minutes ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

14 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

15 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

15 minutes ago

IOM Offers Countries Technical Support as Coronavi ..

37 minutes ago

American Airlines Suspends Flights to China Effect ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.