DC holds public hearing; directs to resolve public problems

MIRAN SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Sahibzada Najeebullah Monday held public hearing here at district headquarters and directed the departments concerned to resolve problems of people on priority basis.

Deputy Commissioner on the occasion met with administration staff and directed them to abide by official timing besides serve the people with extra zeal.

He said that resolution of public problems would be his priority and all available sources would be utilized in this regard. He appealed masses to cooperate with police and administration staff so uplift process could be implemented as per government policies.

DC said that aims behind arrangements of public hearing was to address the core issues of the masses at their doorstep.