DC Holds Public Service Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 08:26 PM

DC holds public service court

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday heard public complaints at the Revenue Public Service Court at the Land Record Center Bahawalpur Saddar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday heard public complaints at the Revenue Public Service Court at the Land Record Center Bahawalpur Saddar.

He also issued orders to resolve the issues faced by the people. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Muhammad Tayyab, officers of Revenue Department and Revenue Field Staff were present on the occasion. Counters for registry, record correction, inspection record, registration and transfers were set up for the convenience of people.

Deputy Commissioner said that Revenue Public Service Courts should be organized in all the tehsils of the district in order to solve problems related to the revenue. Steps are being taken on priority basis to resolve issues related to accuracy of record, issuance of transfers, issuance of individual property, income certificate and other matters related to revenue in Revenue Public Service Court.

