DC Holds Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Naila Baqir Monday held a Revenue Awami Khidmat Khuli Kutchehry here at his office to solve people's problems.

The Kutchehry was attended by officials of departments concerned and a large number of citizens.

People lodged their complaints about issuance of domicile, fard, registry, income certificate, land transfer cases and other revenue matters.

The DC also listened to the complaints of citizens and issued on-the-spot orders to the officers concerned.

She said the purpose of holding such meetings was to address grievances of people at the earliest and ensure speedy justice.

The Khuli Kutchehris were being held weekly on the special orders of the Punjab chief minister, added the DC.

More Stories From Pakistan

