UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 06:56 PM

DC holds Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry

As per the government instructions, Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehries were held at district as well as tehsil headquarters in Sialkot on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :As per the government instructions, Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehries were held at district as well as tehsil headquarters in Sialkot on Wednesday.

DC Sialkot Maisam Abbas held the kutchehri at tehsil Sialkot along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Abdul Rauf Mehr and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Murtaza, while other assistant commissioners attended the public courts at their respective tehsil headquarters.

The concerns regarding lapses in service delivery were redressed on-the-spot and the heads of departments concerned were instructed to submit reports about the action taken for redressing grievances along with pictorial evidence to the satisfaction of the local residents.

All heads of departments were also present.

Related Topics

Sialkot Government

Recent Stories

Greece, Cyprus, ease Covid measures ahead of touri ..

Greece, Cyprus, ease Covid measures ahead of tourist season

1 minute ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

1 minute ago
 Karachi to host Oman's veterans hockey team

Karachi to host Oman's veterans hockey team

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays wreath ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays wreath at mausoleum of Turkey's foun ..

1 minute ago
 Moscow, Beijing to Increase Mutual Settlements in ..

Moscow, Beijing to Increase Mutual Settlements in National Currencies - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 6,186 citizens get fine tickets over signal violat ..

6,186 citizens get fine tickets over signal violations

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.