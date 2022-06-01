DC holds Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :As per the government instructions, Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehries were held at district as well as tehsil headquarters in Sialkot on Wednesday.

DC Sialkot Maisam Abbas held the kutchehri at tehsil Sialkot along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Abdul Rauf Mehr and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Murtaza, while other assistant commissioners attended the public courts at their respective tehsil headquarters.

The concerns regarding lapses in service delivery were redressed on-the-spot and the heads of departments concerned were instructed to submit reports about the action taken for redressing grievances along with pictorial evidence to the satisfaction of the local residents.

All heads of departments were also present.